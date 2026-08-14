4 Iconic 70s Party Songs That Will Make Any Baby Boomer Want To Dance

The best songs are the ones that transport us to a different era of our lives. Here are some feel-good party songs from the 70s that will make you want to get up and dance. They might even remind you of a groovier time.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie

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“Heart Of Glass” is one of Blondie‘s biggest hits. However, when they released the disco-influenced track, a lot of their fans thought they were “selling out.”

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“People got nervous and angry about us bringing different influences into rock,” singer Debbie Harry told The Guardian. “Although we’d covered ‘Lady Marmalade’ and ‘I Feel Love’ at gigs, lots of people were mad at us for ‘going disco’ with ‘Heart Of Glass’… Clem Burke, our drummer, refused to play the song live at first. When it became a hit, he said: ‘I guess I’ll have to.’”

“That’s The Way (I Like It)” by KC & The Sunshine Band

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If any song has that feel-good feeling, it’s definitely “That’s The Way (I Like It)” by KC & The Sunshine Band.

“We were all happy, and you could tell,” bass player and producer Rick Finch shared with Songfacts. “We transferred the excitement of that hit feeling from ‘Get Down Tonight,’ and trust me, then we were all like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing! We’ve done it! Let’s put the magic on something else.’ And you could definitely hear the excitement and the magic from that first hit record with ‘That’s The Way I Like It’, because we were all pumped, and we were all stoked…”

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson

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“Turn The Beat Around” was the last song added to Vicki Sue Robinson’s debut album. Apparently, the writers, Gerald and Peter Jackson, wanted it to be recorded by Touch of Class, an R&B group. After pitching five songs to their label and having all but one, “Turn The Beat Around”, accepted, they relented and offered it to Robinson, who was dating a friend of theirs.

“Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jacksons

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“Blame It On The Boogie” was written by Mick Jackson in the hopes that Stevie Wonder would record it. As Michael Jackson shared in his memoir Moonwalk, this song was a fun one to sing.

“It was an uptempo, finger-poppin’-time type song that was a good vehicle for the band approach we wanted to cultivate,” he explained. “I had fun slurring the chorus: [the lyric] ‘Blame It on the Boogie’ could be sung in one breath without putting my lips together.”

Photo by: Pete Still/Redferns