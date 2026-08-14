4 Forgotten Pop Hits From 1992 That Still Sound Fresh Today

Far too many pop hits from 1992 have since been forgotten by today’s listeners. I think that’s a shame, especially since so much killer music dropped that year. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Why” by Annie Lennox from ‘Diva’

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Like many of Annie Lennox’s songs, “Why” has that sophisticated and ethereal quality that seems to do well no matter what time period you’re in. Sadly, though, few people might remember this hit from Lennox after all these years, outside of diehard Gen X fans.

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“Why” by Annie Lennox reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it did much better in the UK at No. 5.

“Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” by Sophie B. Hawkins from ‘Tongues And Tails’

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This rock song was a crossover pop hit, namely due to that sexy, alt-leaning vibe that everyone was after in 1992. And yet, I can’t remember the last time I heard this modern-sounding tune out in the wild.

“Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” by Sophie B. Hawkins peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 almost across the globe.

“Would I Lie To You?” by Charles & Eddie from ‘Duophonic’

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Remember Charles & Eddie? This duo had a real soul-pop hit on their hands with “Would I Lie To You?” in 1992. It’s warm, it’s soulful, and it’s got that easygoing R&B movement to it that was popular at the time. It’s no surprise to me that this song became a hit, but it does surprise me that so few listeners seem to remember it.

“Would I Lie To You?” by Charles & Eddie was a funky fresh hit across the board in 1992. It reached the Top 20 almost globally, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Stay” by Shakespears Sister from ‘Hormonally Yours’

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This entry on our list of forgotten pop hits from 1992 is a personal favorite. I really wish Shakespears Sister got bigger, because they were a unique duo for the time. “Stay” was their biggest hit, and it’s a theatrical alt-pop song for the ages.

“Stay” by Shakespears Sister peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in the UK and Canada.

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