If You Were a Teen in 1975, These Songs Defined Your Young Romances

If you were young in 1975, these songs likely defined your fledgling romances. These top tracks were era-defining and, as such, soundtracked many lives. Revisit these iconic love songs below.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Not In Love” — 10cc

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10cc’s “I’m Not In Love” features a haunting melody and pulsing synths. It immediately draws the listeners in, hypnotizing them and trying to convince them of the titular idea. Just as the narrator tries to ignore his feelings, the listener is prompted to reject the idea of love.

“I’m not in love, so don’t forget it / It’s just a silly phase I’m going through / And just because I call you up / Don’t get me wrong, don’t think you’ve got it made,” the lyrics read. Many young romances start out this way: full of denial. It’s the kind of immature, love-refusing story that many teens find themselves victims of, set to one of the most memorable instrumentals from the 1970s.

“Love Will Keep Us Together” — Captain & Tennille

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On the more upbeat side of things, we have Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together”. This sugary-sweet duet is a bit eye-rolly in its modernity, but it has merits all the same. If you weren’t afraid of a little kitsch back in the 1970s, this song was likely on repeat as you experienced love for the first time.

“You belong to me now / Ain’t gonna set you free now / When those girl start hanging around talking me down / Hear with your heart and you won’t hear a sound, just stop,” the lyrics read. Teens love the kind of melodrama this song touts. Many younger listeners played this song and felt it spoke to their young, likely fleeting romances.

“Fallin’ In Love” — Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds

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If you wanted a blithe, simple love song to score your dates back in 1975, “Fallin’ In Love” was an apt choice. This lulling track is romance incarnate, with lyrics like “I could never see what fate had planned for me / And then you came and made my dreams match reality / Maybe you can see all the things you’ve meant to me / But my simple fate is at the gate.”

This song is the kind of thing that would instantly transport modern audiences back to the 1970s if it were played in a movie. It’s that potent. Odds are, many 1970s kids made this song a part of their personalities and remember it fondly today.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)