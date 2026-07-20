3 Forgotten Songs From 1992 That Deserve Another Chance To Hit No. 1

Some amazing songs from 1992 climbed the charts but fell just short of No. 1 and were forgotten by the mainstream consciousness fairly quickly. That’s the case for the following three amazing tunes from 1992, each of which I personally believe should have gone all the way to No. 1. If these jams were re-released today, I’m sure they would make it all the way to the top of at least one major chart. Let’s revisit some 90s-defining tracks that deserve more love, shall we?

“All I Want” by Toad The Wet Sprocket from ‘Fear’

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This song by Toad The Wet Sprocket was all over rock radio in 1992. And yet, somehow, it never went all the way. It’s still considered the band’s signature song, but I can’t help but think it should have been a No. 1 hit on at least one major chart.

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“All I Want” by Toad The Wet Sprocket peaked at No. 4 on the Top 40/Mainstream chart in the US. It also reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1992.

“Weather With You” by Crowded House from ‘Woodface’

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Remember this Crowded House jam? “Weather With You” is the most successful single off the band’s beloved pop-rock record Woodface, but I honestly can’t remember the last time I heard it on the radio. That’s quite a bummer, because this song was all the rage back in 1992.

“Weather With You” charted very well in the UK and Europe. But it didn’t cross over to the US for some reason. If it were re-released today, I’m sure it would do numbers.

“Just Another Day” by Jon Secada from ‘Jon Secada’

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This lovely soul-pop hit from Jon Secada remains one of the most iconic songs of 1992 that has been undeservedly forgotten in recent years. The lead single of Secada’s debut self-titled album, this Latin-flavored ballad is your typical well-rounded 90s love song.

“Just Another Day” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 when it was released. It also hit No. 1 on the Hot Latin Tracks chart. I really wish this song could get another chance, as I’m sure it would rank even higher today.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images)