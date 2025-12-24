3 Forgotten Songwriters Who Shaped Classic Rock Music

The songwriter, especially one who writes music for others, tends to stay under the radar. That’s a shame, because music would be nothing without the talents of songwriters in classic rock and beyond. Let’s take a look at just a few legendary classic rock songwriters that I think deserve to be remembered today, despite the fact that not everyone knows who they are. I have to admit, one of the entries on this list was news to me, too.

Warren Zevon

Diehard 70s rock music fans likely know Warren Zevon well. However, this iconic singer-songwriter isn’t really a household name. That really rubs me the wrong way. This legend put out countless amazing compositions for both himself and other artists. He is likely best known for “Werewolves Of London” and “Lawyers, Guns And Money” from 1978. However, Zevon also wrote some other gorgeous tunes, such as the 1972 song “Carmelita” for Murray McLauchlan and “Reconsider Me” for Stevie Nicks. Nicks’ version was technically recorded before Zevon’s own version, but it sat unreleased until the late 1990s.

Dickey Betts

Ever heard of Dickey Betts? No? Before writing this list, neither did I. This Florida-born guitarist, singer, and songwriter was a longtime member of The Allman Brothers Band. He actually co-founded the group in the 1960s. His tenure with that country rock outfit is what he’s best known for, and he wrote some absolutely amazing tunes during his time with The Allman Brothers Band. Betts was the songwriter of “Ramblin’ Man”, the group’s massive 1973 hit. He fronted a number of other bands as well, such as Dickey Betts And Great Southern and The Dickey Betts Band. Outside of “Ramblin’ Man”, his most enduring songs include “In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed” from 1971, “Bougainvillea” from 1977, “Jessica” from 1973, and many more.

Steve Earle

Unless you’re a diehard fan of Steve Earle, you might be totally in the dark about how many amazing classic rock, alternative country, and folk tunes he actually wrote. This Virginia-born singer-songwriter enjoyed quite a few hit songs on his own, but he also wrote tunes for other big-name musicians. This entry on our list of somewhat forgotten and criminally underrated classic rock songwriters wrote “Mustang Wine” for Carl Perkins, “God Is God” for Joan Baez, and “Sometimes She Forgets” for Martin Delray, among others.

Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns