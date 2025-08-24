3 Frontwomen From the 60s Who Could Wake up the Party

Have you ever thrown a bad party? Maybe only a few people showed up. Or, maybe the food was bad or the company was boring. Maybe it was the wrong night, or you should have bought the other kind of soda. Or horror amongst horrors, maybe the playlist was off! Say it ain’t so. We all know that music makes the party, right? Well, just in case your party playlist is lacking some 60s frontwoman flair, we wanted to offer three performers who will get the hair on the back of your neck standing up. Three artists who will enliven you like one of those machines in cartoons where they yell CLEAR! just beforehand. Indeed, these are three 60s frontwomen who could wake up any boring party.

Grace Slick

When your voice can fill a room, it’s tremendous. When it can fill a concert hall, you’ve really got something. But when it can fill the space between here and the sun, then you’ve got Grace Slick. The frontwoman for the San Francisco-born classic rock band had pipes that soared and warbled and filled every space around, including the one in your heart! Her energy and her dedication to getting the most out of the moment made songs like “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit” timeless. Let those get the juice flowing at your next shindig.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross fronted the indelible soul group the Supremes for essentially the entirety of the 1960s. Together, the group could harmonize like divinities. But it was Ross who stood out and would go on to enjoy a solo career in the 1970s and beyond. With the Supremes, Ross released incredibly thrilling songs like “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Baby Love”. Just saying those titles out loud, your mind starts to sing them word for word as a smile creeps across your face. That’s how good they are and how unanimously beloved by you and your party guests.

Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin had a voice that could wake up the dead. So a sagging party? That’s no problem. Whether you’re playing her more emotional tunes like “Summertime” or enjoying the more upbeat ones like “Me and Bobby McGee” or getting lost in her explosive tracks like “Piece of My Heart”, Joplin is stirring every time. Wild, adventurous. She gets to the edges of possibility and even taps her toes on the other side of the looking glass. Sounds like a good starting point for a party!

