3 Funk Songs From the 1970s That Made Hard Times Feel Less Daunting

Funk songs really dominated the radio in the 1970s, and for good reason. Few genres that were popular at the time matched the danceable energy and uplifting lyricism that funk was known for. If you’re going through a hard time at the moment, I bet the following funk classics from the 1970s will at least set your mood straight for a little while.

“Ridin’ High” by Parlet from ‘Invasion Of The Booty Snatchers’ (1979)

Play video

This delightful offering from the underrated all-girl group Parlet always puts me in a good mood. A standout song from Invasion Of The Booty Snatchers, “Ridin’ High” remains the short-lived trio’s most commercially successful song. It peaked at No. 49 on the US R&B chart, and it’s honestly crazy to me that Parlet didn’t enjoy more commercial success. Today, they’re remembered as the first woman-led group in the P-Funk universe.

Videos by American Songwriter

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire from ‘The Best Of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1’ (1978)

Play video

Is there a more joyful funk song out there? That’s up for debate, but “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire is, without a doubt, one of the most celebratory funk tunes of the 1970s. It was also an enormous crossover hit. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot Soul Singles chart and No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It reached the Top 20 globally and remains one of the band’s most famous songs.

“Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)” by Parliament from ‘Mothership Connection’ (1976)

Play video

There’s no way I could leave this Parliament classic off our list of uplifting funk songs from the 1970s. This song is communal, catchy, and huge; all elements of an enduring funk classic. “Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)” by Parliament is an anthem for the ages, and it was also the band’s first million-plus-selling single. This funk track peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart. It has since been sampled and reimagined several times over the years by the likes of Tweedy Bird Loc, Snoop Dogg, and others.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images