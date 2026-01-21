3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That Get Me out of Bed

It’s not always the easiest thing to get out of bed. Sure, the concept sounds simple, but sometimes it just isn’t. Sometimes the blankets are too warm and cozy, sometimes the sun hasn’t yet risen, and it’s just too dark. Or sometimes you just don’t have the right music to listen to to inspire you. That’s where we come in! Here below, we wanted to showcase three songs that might just help you get out of bed when it feels like the most impossible task to accomplish. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that get me out of bed.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. from ‘Winelight’ (1981)

A song of love, a song of adoration, a song of devotion, this track will either have you celebrating your romantic relationship (perhaps you and your partner are in bed, not wanting to get out) or maybe it will simply provide that special feeling of unison, enough to inspire you to hop out of the sheets and get your day going. Any inspiration is welcome when it’s time to wake up in the morning, and Grover Washington Jr. (along with songwriter Bill Withers) provides you with just that.

“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

Did somebody mention love? Well, this is a song about a love of music created by two people who love each other. Indeed, husband and wife duo Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth founded this disco rock band together. The drummer and bassist for Talking Heads, Frantz and Weymouth, provided rhythms for David Byrne and songs like “Once In A Lifetime” and “Psycho Killer”. But here the duo went off on their own and released a song that shares its own appreciation for funk and rock stars like James Brown. Lyrics aside, the tune has a beat that will get your day going on a rollicking track.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners from ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (1982)

This is one of the best one-hit wonders of the 1980s, and it was written to inspire you not only to get out of bed but to get up on your feet and leave your apartment and get out on the street and even leave your boring, stodgy hometown. Indeed, the track was a plea, the singer begging the love of his life to flee the shackles of their oppressive origins. Instead, it’s time to find a new future. It can be done, both by Dexys Midnight Runners and by you once you throw away the blankets!

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images