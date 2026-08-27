3 Genre Mashup Songs From 1967 That Still Sound Ahead of Their Time

Psychedelia was the main genre of the time back in 1967, but more than a few genre mashup songs still made it to the mainstream charts. Those unique blends of various genres, all with a touch of psychedelia, stood out from the more redundant psychedelic rock hits of the time. Let’s look at just a few such songs that complemented the “trippy” sound of the time with other genre elements, shall we?

“White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane from ‘Surrealistic Pillow’ (1967)

Play video

Psychedelic rock was obviously all the rage in 1967 through the end of the decade. But nobody expected Jefferson Airplane to toss some Spanish-inspired flamenco melodies and rhythms into the mix. As it shows, both of those genres go gloriously together. And “White Rabbit” quickly became an anthem for the times, remaining one of the group’s most legendary songs and one of the most instantly recognizable songs of the 60s. “White Rabbit” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped the Canadian charts in 1967.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Time Has Come Today” by The Chambers Brothers from ‘The Time Has Come’ (1967)

Play video

Soul, gospel, and acid rock all wrapped up in one song? Sign me up! “Time Has Come Today” by The Chambers Brothers was a smash hit back in 1967. Few other outfits from the era managed to blend together as many genre elements into one tune as they did. Music journalist Chuck Eddy noted that the song had elements of dub music before the genre existed and that it was “probably the most outlandish ball of rock-mucus ever expectorated.” I’m inclined to agree. This iconic track was a No. 11 hit on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada.

“A Day In The Life” by The Beatles from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

Play video

Several Beatles songs could have made it to our list of 1967 genre mashup songs. I went with “A Day In The Life” because it stood out to me in the Fab Four’s discography immediately. This track from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band took the classic rock sound of its time and injected both avant-garde orchestral compositions and classical music influences into it. The song was ahead of its time and very different, but listeners still loved it in 1967.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)