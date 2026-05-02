The Late Bob Weir’s Thoughts on Dying Might Inspire You: “The Last and Best Reward for a Life Well-Lived”

Bob Weir was one of the most influential and important musicians of his era, one who helped make The Grateful Dead the legendary jam band it is known as today.

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Sadly, Weir passed away on January 10, 2026, at the age of 78. He left behind loved ones, contemporaries, and countless fans who followed him and The Dead from concert to concert through the band’s end in 1995. Many of those dedicated fans continued to dedicate their time and joy to his other outfits, such as The Other Ones (a.k.a. The Dead), Kingfish, The Bob Weir Band, and others. His absence is still felt today among fans of psychedelic rock and Americana.

Bob Weir’s passing was tragic, but shortly before his death, he left some wisdom for those who might also be dealing with their own mortality. And those words deserve to be shared in the wake of his own passing.

Bob Weir’s Thoughts on His Own Mortality Might Just Inspire Your Own

In 2025, mere months before Bob Weir left this world, he shared some simple but poignant words about dying with Rolling Stone. In the interview, Angie Martoccio noted that Weir joined The Grateful Dead when he was still a teenager and had seen “many of [his] brothers go” through the years. She asked what that experience had been like, and Weir dropped some serious wisdom.

“I’ll say this: I look forward to dying,” Bob Weir said. “I tend to think of death as the last and best reward for a life well-lived. That’s it. I’ve still got a lot on my plate, and I won’t be ready to go for a while.”

Truer words have never been spoken. What an incredibly healthy and positive view of death. Though, he did reflect on how some of his bandmates and close friends left far too soon.

“I wish… Well, Phil [Lesh] made it to his eighties,” Weir continued. “Jerry [Garcia] didn’t, and there was a lot that Jerry had to offer that he didn’t get to offer.”

Martoccio noted that Jerry Garcia died at only 53 years old.

“Yeah, there’s a cautionary tale in that,” said Weir. “He burned brightly while he was alive, but…”

We’re all on a journey, and every journey has an end. But I hope that Weir is still jamming out somewhere else.

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