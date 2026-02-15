3 Famous Songs You Thought Were Recorded by Completely Different Bands

Have you ever enjoyed a particular song on the radio for years, only to find out later that it was recorded by a completely different person from what you thought? This phenomenon often happens, especially in genres where a particular song or style is uniform across musicians and bands. Let’s look at a few famous songs that you might have thought were recorded by totally different bands!

“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains Of Wayne (2003)

This famous turn-of-the-millennium jam came from power pop one-hit wonder outfit Fountains Of Wayne. And if you thought this was a Bowling For Soup song, I promise you’re not alone. Both bands have a very similar vibe and a pop-punk sound. Just as well, both bands formed around the same time and had similar hits during the same period. Fountains Of Wayne made it big with “Stacey’s Mom” in 2003, while Bowling For Soup got a lot of mainstream attention in 2004 with the release of A Hangover You Don’t Deserve, including the songs “1985” and “Almost”. In the end, both bands are quite nostalgic for millennials who loved bubbly alt-rock as kids.

“A Horse With No Name” by America (1972)

Did you think this country rock jam was straight from Neil Young? You’re not alone there. In fact, America got a lot of pushback for “A Horse With No Name”, with many listeners accusing the band of ripping off Young. Critics bashed it, with some calling America “CSN&Y soundalikes.” Between that slightly nasal vocal track and that chill folk-rock style, this song had all the hallmarks of a Young classic.

In the end, it didn’t really matter what detractors thought. “A Horse With No Name” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel (1973)

This is a little embarrassing to admit, considering my job is to write about classic musicians like Bob Dylan. But for the longest time (as a child, mind you), I thought “Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel was actually a Bob Dylan release. I know I’m not alone in that assumption, either. This song was a playful parody of Dylan, after all. Stealers Wheel was just too good at that impression. This song might be one of the most famous songs that listeners thought were recorded by entirely different bands or artists.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns