3 Glam Rock Songs That Captured the Spirit of the 1970s (And You’ve Definitely Never Heard Them)

If you’re a diehard glam rock fan or a music historian with a lot of knowledge about the 1970s, you may have heard these three songs before. If not, though, these tunes might be totally unfamiliar to you. But you won’t regret giving them a spin. These are some of the best 1970s glam rock tunes that you’ve likely never heard of!

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“Jet Boy” by New York Dolls (1973)

“Jet Boy” comes straight from The New York Dolls’ debut album. It closes out the album and was also released as the second single of the album. Though, it doesn’t get quite as much love as “Trash” and “Personality Crisis”. Written by Johnny Thunders and David Johansen, this hard-hitting glam rock jam with a proto-punk edge didn’t get a ton of love on the charts, but it was definitely influential in the genre. Years later, the hard rock band Jetboy would take its name from this very song.

“In Every Dream Home A Heartache” by Roxy Music (1973)

Roxy Music fans know this song quite well. But if you didn’t have your thumb on the pulse of what Bryan Ferry was doing in the 1970s, this glam rock proto-punk tune might have slipped by your radar. This track from For Your Pleasure is a spooky sort of monologue. It is, essentially, a love song about an inflatable doll. Naturally, there are some deeper themes there. And despite not being released as a single, “In Every Dream Home A Heartache” became a favorite in Roxy Music’s discography. If you listen closely, you’ll hear Phil Manzanera on guitar and Brian Eno on the VCS 3 synth.

“Motor Bikin’” by Chris Spedding (1975)

This glam rock tune ended up being Chris Spedding’s only noteworthy hit, and even then, it remains just as underrated as the man who made it. Spedding was a notable figure in 1970s glam rock and punk, one who worked with the likes of The Sex Pistols, Jack Bruce, John Cale, and other icons as a session musician and producer. He was a fine musician, and it’s strange to me that something as influential to glam rock as “Motor Bikin’” didn’t quite make it outside the UK. There, this tune peaked in the Top 20.

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