3 Grunge Music Videos From 1992 That Are Still in Our Blood

Grunge music, which was born in the Pacific Northwest in the mid-to-late 1980s, gained real steam and global popularity in the 1990s. And it was around 1992 when the sludgy, buzzy musical movement was really cresting in the public consciousness.

One of the reasons the early 90s were such a hub for grunge was the proliferation of music videos. Many of the big-name bands at the time were pumping out iconic vids to go along with their heavy single releases. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. Indeed, these are three grunge music videos from 1992 that are still in our bloodstream today.

“Nearly Lost You” by Screaming Trees from ‘Sweet Oblivion’ (1992)

The most famous song from Screaming Trees, which is perhaps the last cut from the grunge Mount Rushmore, this track is about remorse. We all know the feeling of loss and of nearly experiencing loss. So when Mark Lanegan put that idea to lyrics with his raspy voice and his heavy, brooding mood, the world lapped it up. The music video remains the band’s most significant to date, too.

“Hunger Strike” by Temple Of The Dog from ‘Temple Of The Dog’ (1991)

While tribute band Temple Of The Dog released their debut studio album in 1991, it wasn’t until the grunge movement took over more seriously a year or so later that the world (and record execs) demanded the band also release a single and video. Thus, Chris Cornell and company chose “Hunger Strike”, which features vocalist Eddie Vedder, for the 1992 music vid. The project, which honored late grunge star Andrew Wood, only produced one LP. But what a release it turned out to be!

“Would?” by Alice In Chains from ‘Dirt’ (1992)

Speaking of the late grunge singer Andrew Wood, who passed away just weeks before his band at the time, Mother Love Bone, released their debut LP, Apple, while Alice In Chains wasn’t involved in Temple Of The Dog, they did release their own tribute to Wood… called “Would?” The heavy, thick track honors the late Seattle rocker, helping to keep his memory alive decades later.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images