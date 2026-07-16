3 Grunge Songs From the 1990s That Were Secretly Country at Heart

Grunge and country music crossed over on very few occasions over the years, but it’s always a treat when a good musician manages to blend together the best of both worlds. In the case of the following grunge songs from the 1990s, though, one could say that they were country songs disguised in ripped denim jeans and flannel. Let’s take a look at a few grunge songs from the 1990s that were secretly country tunes at heart!

“Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots from ‘Purple’ (1994)

Play video

Well, this one’s not exactly a “secret.” But when you take away the distortion on “Interstate Love Song” by Stone Temple Pilots, you basically have a country song. This gem from 1994 manages to be the best of both worlds in the sense that it boasts both the rollicking rhythm of a country song and the grit of a grunge tune. Stone Temple Pilots is far from underrated, but I think they deserve more love for their Southern-flavored offerings from this era.

Videos by American Songwriter

“No Excuses” by Alice In Chains from ‘Jar Of Flies’ (1994)

Play video

I don’t know about you, but when I think of tight vocal harmonies, I think of the traditional country music days of old. So, while listening to this underrated song by grunge band Alice In Chains, I almost immediately connected the dots. Those harmonies between Jerry Cantrell and Layne Staley on “No Excuses” are so seamless, they sound like they could have come from a country music duo that somehow stumbled into a grunge rock band’s recording session.

“Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town” by Pearl Jam from ‘Vs.’ (1993)

Play video

This acoustic rock jam makes it to our list of grunge songs from the 1990s that sound a little bit country, and I picked it solely because of its lyricism. With genre stripped away and only words remaining, the lyrics of this song could totally accompany a country song. It’s a classic storytelling ballad about an old woman stuck in her small town. “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town” definitely works as an acoustic rock track, but it has the roots of something very Southern.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns