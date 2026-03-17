3 Grunge Songs That Captured the Spirit of the 1990s (And You’ve Definitely Never Heard Them)

Grunge will never truly die, and so many songs from the genre’s peak in the 1990s still pique the interest of today’s younger listeners. The following three songs aren’t “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or “Black Hole Sun”, but they did leave a lasting impact on grunge in the 1990s. And if you’re not a diehard fan of grunge or weren’t alive or paying attention during the genre’s peak, you probably haven’t heard these three songs. Yet.

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“Nearly Lost You” by Screaming Trees from ‘Sweet Oblivion’ (1992)

Screaming Trees have earned their flowers since grunge’s heyday, but I still can’t help but think that they’re underrated, especially when compared to the chart-topping grunge bands of the 90s. This Washington grunge outfit with a neo-psychedelia edge did have some hits, though.

One of those hits was “Nearly Lost You”, their highest-ranking entry on the US Alternative Airplay chart at No. 5. Some might remember this hard-rockin’ classic from the soundtrack of the film Singles.

“River Of Deceit” by Mad Season from ‘Above’ (1995)

Mad Season was around for a good time, not a long time. This legendary grunge supergroup lasted only from 1994 to 1996 as Mad Season before each member returned to their main bands. Those members included Layne Staley (Alice In Chains), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), and Mike McCready (Pearl Jam).

Sadly, Staley stopped performing entirely by the end of 1996 due to his struggles with addiction, and the remaining members attempted to revive the supergroup as Disinformation rather than Mad Season with Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan as their frontman. It wasn’t quite the same, but at least we got songs like “River Of Deceit” before it all fell apart.

“Honey Bucket” by Melvins from ‘Houdini’ (1993)

Melvins will always be known for sludge metal, but their influence on grunge is worth noting. And, let’s be real, a lot of the music on Houdini has grunge elements. One such song is “Honey Bucket”, the third single from that album, released in 1993. Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover deliver a killer performance, to say the least. No wonder The Dillinger Escape Plan covered this song over a decade later, complete with a (surprisingly good) math rock edge.

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