Jordin Sparks Makes Admission About ‘American Idol’ Prize After Kelly Clarkson Didn’t Get a Car

While a new season of American Idol is underway, the show is making headlines for an entirely different reason – Kelly Clarkson. The singer might be coaching on The Voice, but she recently discussed her time on American Idol and the prizes that were presented to her. For most, they believed that Clarkson won $1 million and a new car. But in reality, she won a $1 million investment deal. And when it came to the car, Clarkson admitted she never received it. With fans shocked, it seemed that season 6 winner Jordin Sparks is sharing what she won.

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Appearing on TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle, Sparks was asked by co-host Justin Sylvester if she had won a car. To the shock of Clarkson, the singer admitted, “I got my car.” So far, Clarkson was the only person not to get a car. But according to Sparks, “Look, I wasn’t a part of Season 1. But the first season of anything is a little crazy. I hope they give her one now. Send her a Ford.”

Sending Clarkson a Ford might be a good idea, as Clarkson never forgot the failed promise by American Idol. When speaking with season 4 winner of The Traitors, Rob Rausch, she insisted, “I literally was on [American Idol], and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. It was, like, a million dollars worth of investment in you.”

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Did Carrie Underwood Get A Car From ‘American Idol’

Using that investment to launch a career that continues today, Clarkson still wanted her car. Especially when learning her car might have gone to Aiken’s mother. “Clay Aiken, who didn’t win the second season, got a car and his mom [also got a car]!”

Looking at other past winners, Underwood still had her car, which she won back in 2005. “I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol. So I have my blue Mustang.”

Keeping the car as a reminder and trophy, Underwood added, “It always makes me want to drive it more, because it was such a pivotal point in my life. That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee, and I’m very, very glad I still have that car.”

Even without the car, Clarkson turned her American Idol win into one of the most successful careers to ever come out of the show. And with former winners confirming they drove away with their prizes, fans might agree it’s time the original champion finally gets her ride.

(Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)