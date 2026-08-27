3 Hard Rock Legends Who Wowed Fans With Their Softer Side

These hard rockers weren’t afraid to let their guard down. They dropped their edginess for a song or two, knowing the power of vulnerability. The three songs below showcased a different side of these artists. They surprised fans with how beautiful and tender they were. Not just any rockers would have the dynamics to pull off such a stark departure.

“Mama, I’m Coming Home” — Ozzy Osbourne

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One wouldn’t peg the Prince of Darkness as someone who could pull off a power ballad. Nevertheless, Ozzy Osbourne did it perfectly in the relatively subdued “Mama, I’m Coming Home”. This power ballad has an edge, no mistake, but it highlights a softer side of the hard rocker.

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“Times have changed and times are strange / Here I come, but I ain’t the same / Mama, I’m coming home / Times go by, it seems to be,” the lyrics read. Osbourne puts his emotions on the table in this track, allowing fans to experience a different aspect of his talent.

“Wind Of Change” — Scorpions

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Known for the innuendo-filled “Rock You Like A Hurricane”, Scorpions took things down a notch with “Wind Of Change”. This song is far softer than that famous offering. The band spoke to the end of the Cold War with this track, proving they could take on weightier topics than sex.

“The world is closing in / And did you ever think / That we could be so close, like brothers? / The future’s in the air / I can feel it everywhere / Blowing with the wind of change,” the lyrics read. It’s a far cry from what Scorpions are best known for, but it’s a stunning effort that highlights their dynamics as a group.

“Beth” — KISS

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The make-up’d glam rockers took on deep emotion with “Beth”, singing, “Beth, I hear you calling / But I can’t come home right now / Me and the boys are playing / And we just can’t find the sound.” The longing in this song is a tender sentiment that not all hard rockers would dare to dig into.

[RELATED: Billy Corgan on Why KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley Are “Two of the Greatest Frontmen in the History of Rock”]

Now, KISS isn’t the hardest band of all time, but their music often has had an edge. This song softens that sharpness. This isn’t a blunt song, which offers a welcome change of pace from this legendary band.

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