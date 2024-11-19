3 Hit Songs Written but Not Originally Performed by Country Star Willie Nelson

Country star Willie Nelson is one of those artists who seem to be covered in magic dust. His songs find their way easily to your soul and he has a style and temperament about him that is just simply inviting and engaging. He’s one of the legends in country music, someone who has been both outlaw and welcome family member.

Here below we wanted to explore three songs written by Nelson that he at first gave away. A trio of tracks he penned first for other artists before deciding to record or perform them himself. Because that’s just the type of generous spirit Nelson exhibits. Indeed, these are three hit songs written but not originally performed by Willie Nelson.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from Showcase (1961)

During his early creative years, Willie Nelson was a bit of a nomad, moving from Texas to the Pacific Northwest and then to other parts of the country. He wrote the song “Crazy” while living in Houston. He then moved to Nashville, where he worked as a songwriter for Pamper Music. That’s how this tune found country icon Patsy Cline, who recorded it for her 1961 LP Showcase. Later, Nelson recorded the track for his 1962 LP …And Then I Wrote. On the live song, Cline sings,

Crazy, I’m crazy for feeling so lonely

I’m crazy, crazy for feeling so blue

I knew you’d love me as long as you wanted

And then someday you’d leave me for somebody new

“Pretty Paper” by Roy Orbison (Single, 1963)

This song written by Nelson was first pitched to the golden-voiced singer Roy Orbison, who cut the track and turned it into a hit in 1963. Like with “Crazy” and Cline, Nelson recorded the song a year later and it has since become synonymous with him. On the holiday song, Orbison sings about a man who sells things on the street, from pencils to, yes, pretty paper. On the tune, the smooth sunglassed singer offers,

The pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

Wrap your presents to your darling from you

Pretty pencils to write “I love you”

Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue

Crowded street, busy feet hustle by him

Downtown shoppers, Christmas is nigh

There he sits all alone on the sidewalk

Hoping that you won’t pass him by

“Funny How Time Slips Away” by Billy Walker (Single, 1961)

This song about the nature of life and how, yes, time always continues to pass and seemingly slip away, was written by Nelson and first recorded by country crooner Billy Walker in 1961. Since then, the track has been recorded by many other artists, from Al Green to a duet with Nelson and Glen Campbell. And on the tune, Walker sings,

Well, hello there

My, it’s been a long, long time

How am I doing?

Oh, I guess that I’m doing fine

It’s been so long now

And it seems now that it was only yesterday

Gee, ain’t it funny how time slips away?

