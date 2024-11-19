“Miss Ya Big Dog”: Colt Ford Shares Sweet Memory With Toby Keith Amid His Own Health Battle

The country music world lost a giant when Toby Keith passed away in February 2024. Country-rap star Colt Ford credits the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” hitmaker for “taking a chance” on him when Keith invited Ford on tour. After Keith lost his battle with stomach cancer at age 62, the “Shoulda Named It After Me” singer opened up online about their friendship. And recently, Ford once again took to social media to remember the seven-time Grammy nominee.

“Never Be Another One Like You”

In a previous life, Colt Ford was a professional golfer. The 55-year-old Georgia native (born Jason Ferris Brown) played on the Nationwide Tour before transitioning to music. Being an avid golfer himself, Toby Keith no doubt bonded with Ford over their shared pasttime.

Taking to Instagram Saturday (Nov. 18), Ford shared a picture of himself sitting beside Keith at a golf tournament. Both are sporting matching black shirts, but Ford dons a cowboy hat in place of the “Beer For My Horses” singer’s baseball cap.

“Came on my memories today,” Ford wrote in the caption. “Miss ya Big Dog never be another one Like You.”

Ford previously dished on his friendship with the “Big Dog Daddy” during an April 2020 appearance on The Charlie Rymer Golf Show.

“He’s the Big Dog Daddy. He says I can be the Little Dog Daddy, I guess, because he is about a foot taller than me,” said the “Red Dirt Anthem” singer. “But, he’s mentored me a little bit. The friendship has been unbelievable.”

Colt Ford’s Health Struggles

2024 has been a rough year health-wise for Colt Ford. Following an April show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona, the country-rap star was rushed to ICU after a heart attack left him clinically dead twice. He was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, where he woke up nearly a week later.

Then, on Nov. 10, Ford once again shared a photo of himself in a hospital gown to his Instagram page. This time, his entire face was swollen.

“Well, hell,” he said. “You start feeling better and the devil just don’t stop messing with you.”

