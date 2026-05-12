Watch Brad Paisley Surprise ‘American Idol’ Singer With Grand Ole Opry Invitation During Season Finale

American Idol pulled out all the stops last night during the season 24 finale. While the evening surrounding Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, and Keyla Richardson, the season finale featured special performances from Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Clay Aiken, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, and Mötley Crüe. Although the season ended with Ryan Seacrest announcing Harper as the latest American Idol, she wasn’t the only winner. Lucas Leon got more than a collaboration with Brad Paisley when they shared the stage together.

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Quickly becoming a season favorite, it should come as no surprise that Harper was crowned the newest American Idol. Throughout the competition, the rising star showcased the wide range of her talents. Powering through themed nights, voting delays, and missing family, Harper continued to prove why viewers believed she deserved the title of American Idol. But again, she wasn’t the only winner.

During the auditions, American Idol traveled to Nashville, hoping to find the next country star. Among the thousands who auditioned, Leon caught the attention of the judges when he performed the original song “Fall in Love Someday.” Gaining a “yes” from the judges, he moved forward. That was until the Top 9, where he was eliminated after performing “Life is a Highway.”

[RELATED: Brad Paisley Performs Incredible Duet With Teenage ‘American Idol’ Phenom During Finale]

From ‘American Idol’ To The Grand Ole Opry

While the end of the road for Leon, the producers brought him back for the season finale. Getting the opportunity to share the spotlight with Paisley, the two singers covered the hit “I’m Gonna Miss You.” Already a highlight of the evening for Leon, it only got better following the performance.

Turning his attention to Leon, Paisley asked, “So, you were saying we need to hang out again, right? Can we hang out at the Grand Ole Opry? You wanna play there?”

Although a question, Leon didn’t need much time to think about the invitation. Following in the footsteps of country music icons like Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson, Leon is now set to make his debut at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.

While Leon may not have won American Idol, the singer still walked away with an invitation many country artists only dream about. For the singer, it seems that his country music career is just getting started.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)