4 Songs That Reference the Beautiful State of Georgia

The state of Georgia is known for a lot of things, including its beautiful weather, its beaches, and of course, its abundance of peaches. It’s also the topic of several songs, including these four, which all became big hits.

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“Midnight Train To Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips

In 1973, Gladys Knight & The Pips had a No. 1 pop and R&B song with “Midnight Train To Georgia”. Written by Jim Weatherly, the song is on their Imagination album.

Weatherly first recorded “Midnight Train To Georgia”, although as “Midnight Train To Houston” instead. But when Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney Houston, wanted the song, she asked to change the lyrics, since her last name was Houston. But it’s Gladys Knight & the Pips whose version is remembered the most.

“Midnight Train To Georgia” says, “He’s leaving (leaving) / On that midnight train to Georgia, yeah / Leaving on the midnight train / Said he’s going back / Going back to find / To a simpler place and time,.”

“Georgia Rain” by Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood is from Georgia, so it makes sense that she would record a song about her home state. In 2005, Yearwood released “Georgia Rain”. On her Jasper County record, Ed Hill and Karyn Rochelle are the two writers of the song. Yearwood is from Monticello, Georgia, in Jasper County.

A nostalgic look at young love, “Georgia Rain” says, “The Georgia rain on the Jasper County clay / Couldn’t wash away what I felt for you that day / Just you and me down an old dirt road / Nothing in our way, except for the Georgia rain.”

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia”

Charlie Daniels had a lot of hits throughout his career, but none as successful as “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”. On his Million Mile Reflections record, Daniels wrote “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” with the members of his band.

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” tells the story of a young boy and the devil, who duke it out for either a magic golden fiddle or the boy’s soul. The song begins with, “The Devil went down to Georgia. / He was lookin’ for a soul to steal / He was in a bind ’cause he was way behind and he was willing to make a deal.”

“Georgia” by Ray Charles

“Georgia On My Mind” was recorded by Ray Charles in 1960. The song is on his The Genius Hits The Road record. Written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell, “Georgia On My Mind” was actually inspired by a woman. That woman was Carmichael’s sister, not the state. But that didn’t keep the residents of Georgia from claiming “Georgia On My Mind” as their own. It was later named the state song of Georgia.

“Georgia On My Mind” says, “I said Georgia, Georgia / A song of you / Comes as sweet and clear As moonlight through the pines.”

Other artists have also released versions of “Georgia On My Mind”, including Ella Fitzgerald and Willie Nelson.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns