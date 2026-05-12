3 Timeless Songs From the 1970s That Will Make You Fall in Love With Whistling Again

Okay, you want to start a rock band. That’s a great idea! You’re going to have so much fun, we promise! All you need to get now is a guitar player, a drummer, a lead singer, a bass player, a keyboard player, and a whistler. Yes, we’re serious. Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock songs from back in the day that feature all the standard rock elements—along with some great whistling. Indeed, these are three timeless songs from the 1970s that make you fall in love with whistling again.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Me And Julio Down By The Schoolyard” by Paul Simon from ‘Paul Simon’ (1972)

When you have a singing voice like Paul Simon’s, you’d think you’d take every opportunity to show it off. But on one of his most popular songs, Paul Simon chose to take a left turn and display his whistling chops. As a catchy, rhythmic acoustic guitar jingles along, Simon sings about him and his friend, Julio. But at the 1:14-minute mark, he breaks out the floating, bird-like sing-song whistle. It sounds so good you want to purse your own lips and give it a go!

“Golden Years” by David Bowie from ‘Station To Station’ (1975)

David Bowie was a musical shape-shifter. In one instant, he could write a disco track to dance the night away to, and in another, he might write a soulful rock song that could leave you in tears. On “Golden Years”, the British-born artist shows more diversity. He breaks out his talent for whistling, starting the high-pitched performance at around the three-minute mark. He concludes the 1975 classic with the lilting sounds, helping you float away.

“Jealous Guy” by John Lennon from ‘Imagine’ (1971)

After the breakup of The Beatles, the famed group’s members went their separate ways. One of the songs John Lennon wrote and released after the band split was “Jealous Guy”, a remorseful offering that put his heart on his sleeve. Well, he capped the composition with some vulnerable whistling. The sound of one whistling can be so brittle and soft, it’s almost like an apology. That’s what Lennon showed here around the two-minute mark.

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