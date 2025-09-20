3 Hits From the 1980s That Just Don’t Get Enough Praise

When one looks back at the 1980s, they think of MTV, hair metal, synth pop, and the occasional classic rock hit. Those were, of course, the staples of the decade. As a result, they’re also the topics and styles that saturate the common memory of the musical and cultural decadence of the 1980s.

Given that the 1980s saw a transition from the old guard to the new guard, many musicians of the 70s who produced hits, produced hits that have often been overshadowed by the trends and trendy artists of the decade. With that in mind, here are three hits from the 1980s that just don’t get enough praise.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is by no means a “1980s artist.” However, his career in the 80s was incredibly successful, just not in the way the majority of 80s stars garnered their success. In other words, Nelson didn’t bend over backward to attract the popular perspective of the masses. Rather, he stayed true to his guns, and he did so on his 1983 classic, “Always On My Mind”.

“Always on My Mind” by Willie Nelson transcends any decade. That being said, it is praised generally, just not as an 80s single. Following its release, the single peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 1 on the Hot Country singles chart.

“The Longest Time” by Billy Joel

This Billy Joel single is by no means an underrated song. But in regard to the 1980s, it seemingly takes a back seat. While Billy Joel was an A-list musical figure in the 80s, he wasn’t an A-list figure who partook in the fads of the decade. Hence, “The Longest Time” is not often associated with the hits of the decade.

Released in 1983, the single peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for a total of 11 weeks. To this day, it is one of the more notable songs in Billy Joel’s enormously illustrious and historic catalog.

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” by Elton John

Like Willie and Billy, Elton John was not a strict 1980s musician. He was Elton John, and he could do whatever he wanted. Needless to say, he did, and with that autonomy came a catalog of songs that stood out amidst the synth pop and hair metal (which might be why folks don’t remember this single as an 80s staple).

Following its release in 1983, Elton John’s pop piano piece became one of his biggest hits of the 80s. Specifically, it graced the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks. Many consider the song to be a commercial comeback for Elton John.

Photo by Calle Hesslefors/ullstein bild via Getty Images