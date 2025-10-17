3 Iconic and Unforgettable Alternative Rock Songs From 1992 That Weren’t Grunge

Not all alternative rock songs in 1992 were considered grunge. Though the two scenes are connected, the bands dominating MTV and rock radio at the time represented a diverse range of musical movements.

Videos by American Songwriter

The main stage headliners at Lollapalooza that year were Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ministry, Ice Cube, Soundgarden, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Pearl Jam, and Lush. That’s only two grunge bands on the main stage. In 1992!

Here are three iconic and unforgettable alternative rock songs from 1992 that helped define the era as much as grunge.

“Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure

The Cure adopted a heavier sound on Wish, which may have resulted from alternative rock’s cultural dominance in 1992. But considering The Cure inspired many leading 90s bands, maybe the rest of the world was just catching up to them. “Friday I’m In Love” finds Robert Smith optimistic and content. And the world’s most unlikely stadium band now had a crossover hit.

While some longtime Cure fans may not have approved of Smith’s newfound pop appeal, considering the utter sadness of his masterpiece Disintegration, it was nice to witness him exit the despairing abyss.

“Man On The Moon” by R.E.M.

R.E.M. wouldn’t crank the guitars until Monster, but while Seattle bands occupied MTV with heavy angst, R.E.M. released a folk-rock album. It was a colossal hit from a band that helped bring underground music into the mainstream. However, one Seattle musician did influence the Athens band.

Michael Stipe had been hanging around Nirvana, and he decided he wanted to place more “yeahs” into a song than Kurt Cobain had ever done, explaining how “Man On The Moon” became punctuated with repeated “yeahs.” Offering those who routinely get the lyrics wrong something to sing.

“Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine

Angst sold in the 90s, so it was only a matter of time before a band came along with the word “rage” right there in its name. Rage Against The Machine is a product of Rick Rubin’s rap-rock crossover productions of Run-DMC and Beastie Boys. But RATM didn’t use samples or have a DJ. They were the samples and the DJ. Tom Morello reinvented rock guitar and sounded like Eddie Van Halen if the legend had been raised on Public Enemy.

Meanwhile, Zack de la Rocha sounded like a genuine rapper, not just a guy in a rock band who can also rap. After stints in hardcore bands, de la Rocha began freestyling at clubs and eventually connected with Morello. While “Killing In The Name” features Morello’s signature guitar style, most probably know the track for how many times de la Rocha drops the F-bomb. I’ve been to multiple RATM concerts, and you’ve never seen so many middle fingers in your life.

Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images