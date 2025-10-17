KISS Remember the “Eternal Rock Soldier” Ace Frehley in Heartfelt Tributes

Embracing the persona of The Spaceman, Ace Frehley solidified himself as one of the top guitarists in rock music when he helped form the iconic band KISS. While exploring a solo career, his legacy within KISS landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Although he still performed in 2025, sadly, Frehley suffered a fall in September that ultimately led to him being placed on life support. Not able to recover, Frehley passed away at 74 on September 25th. With tributes pouring in for the rock legend, members of KISS took a moment to remember the “eternal rock soldier.”

Proving not only his talents with a guitar, but Gene Simmons highlighted how much Frehley cared about the fans. Never losing sight of those who helped KISS become one of the biggest bands in the world, Simmons wrote, “No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!”

Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on! — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 16, 2025

KISS Remembers The Influence Ace Frehley Had On A Generation Of Musicians

Adding his name to the list, the original KISS drummer, Peter Criss, explained how he was by Frehley’s side when he passed. “With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well. I love you my brother.”

While heartbroken over the loss, Criss sent his love to Frehley’s family. “My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace’s extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time.”

As heartfelt messages continue to fill social media, it was easy to see how many musicians and fans Frehley inspired over the decades. For Bruce Kulick, who performed as the guitarist for KISS, he insisted, “It has deeply [affected] me as well. He was one of a kind and truly an iconic guitar player. His undeniable role in the creation and success of Kiss cannot be forgotten. Not only was he loved by all, he influenced millions of guitarists around the world. RIP.”

Frehley’s passing marks the end of an era not just for KISS, but for rock music as a whole. From his signature riffs to his vibrant persona, he helped define what it meant to be a rock star. As fans continue to share memories and tributes, one thing remains clear – Frehley’s spirit, talent, and influence will continue to inspire.

