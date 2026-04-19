3 Iconic Rock Songs With Hidden Meanings That Fans Still Argue About to This Day

Do these three famous rock songs actually have hidden meanings? Some likely do, some definitely don’t. Either way, fans continue to pick them apart to find some kind of secret code or message within them.

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“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins from ‘Face Value’ (1981)

“Well, if you told me you were drowning / I would not lend a hand / I’ve seen your face before, my friend / But I don’t know if you know who I am.”

Phil Collins has asserted on many occasions through the years that, no, he did not watch a man drown to death and write a song about it. And yet, the assumptions from fans of “In The Air Tonight” persist. It’s pretty obvious to me that Collins wrote this song after dealing with a particularly rough divorce. But for years, some listeners have been convinced of the urban legend that Collins failed to save someone from drowning to death.

One variation of the urban legend asserts that Collins witnessed someone else watch the person in question die, and he later saw the witness again at a concert. None of this is true, of course. I wonder how the rumor got started in the first place. All I care about is that sick drum solo.

“Hotel California” by Eagles from ‘Hotel California’ (1977)

“And in the master’s chambers / They gathered for the feast / They stab it with their steely knives / But they just can’t kill the beast.”

This rock song is the poster child for lists like this. Eagles’ “Hotel California” remains somewhat ambiguous today, years after it was first released to great acclaim. Don Henley made it clear that he sees the song as a commentary about the balance between commerce and art, and American excess. However, fans continue to debate about whether or not this song is actually full of hidden meanings. Conspiracy theorists have assumed “Hotel California” is about everything from Satanism to going insane because of drugs to the members’ alleged experience with the supernatural. In the end, I trust the songwriter’s perspective on it.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

“There’s a sign on the wall, but she wants to be sure / Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings.”

We’ll probably never know exactly what this famous rock song is about, and that’s because it was likely intended to be up for interpretation. Even Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin is on record saying that he interprets the song differently, depending on the day… and he’s the one who wrote it. “Stairway To Heaven” could touch on spiritual journeys. It could be about people who don’t particularly care about those around them and hide behind religious bigotry. It could also be about the occult. In the end, I personally think there are countless hidden meanings behind this entry on our list of rock songs. The above-mentioned lyric seals the deal for me.

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