3 Other Songs From the 1980s That You’ll Like if You Love These One-Hit Wonders

The sad thing about a one-hit wonder is that after it’s released, you’ll often be hard-pressed to find another song like it, even from the artist who put it out in the first place. However, if you look and listen hard enough, you might find a hidden gem that does the trick. Here are a few of those that are great if you like any of these 80s one-hit wonders.

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If You Love “Break My Stride” by Matthew Wilder…

You’ll like “Valerie” by Steve Winwood!

There’s something about the 80s synths in these two songs that feels super similar to me. While Steve Winwood is probably a little more pop-rock than yacht rock, both of these songs have that same optimistic, danceable vibe that only an ’80s song can curate.

In an interview with Songfacts, Winwood admitted that “Valerie” was actually written about a “dear friend” of his as sort of a “tribute” to her. It’s really kind of sweet that “Valerie” is still one of his most revered songs.

If You Love “Come On Eileen” by Dexy’s Midnight Runners…

You’ll like “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure!

“Come On Eileen” is an 80s staple, and it’s the only song of Dexy’s Midnight Runners that you probably know. But if you want a similar feel, “Just Like Heaven” is the perfect alt-rock alternative.

Songfacts: Just Like Heaven | The Cure This was also used in these movies: The Beach Bum (2019) Gringo (2018) Café de Flore (2011) Going The Distance (2010) Stay Cool (2009) Adventureland (2009) The Man Who Loved Yngve (2008) Judas Kiss (1998) The Evening Star (1996) And these TV shows: The Goldbergs (“You’re Not Invited” – 2014) New Tricks (“The Queen’s Speech” – 2014) Eastwick (“Pilot” – 2009) Fringe (“Bound” – 2009) True Blood (“Burning House Of Love” – 2008) The L World (“Lifecycle” – 2008) Cold Case (“Who’s Your Daddy” – 2004)

If You Love “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell…

You’ll like “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League

If you’re trying to match the vibe of Rockwell’s 1983 hit, look no further than that one song about a waitress in a cocktail bar.

“Don’t You Want Me” was the best-selling single in the UK in 1981. Ironically, though, the band’s lead singer, Phillip Oakey, wasn’t sure it would do very well after producer Martin Rushent turned it into a pop banger.

“We couldn’t believe it. We were just making a record, and suddenly, it just exploded all over the world and has since become a legendary record,” Rushent told BBC about the song’s eventual success. “It’s just mad! If somebody had told me then, ‘Do you [realize] you are making history with this record?’ I’d have said, ‘Yeah, alright, calm down and have a cup of tea!’”

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