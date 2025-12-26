3 Iconic Vocal Performances From the 1980s That Aren’t From Whitney Houston or Tina Turner

When talking about the best vocalists of the 1980s, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner have to be in the conversation. Between the two of them, they have 12 No. 1 hits, and some of them are the biggest hits of the 1980s. However, there was a horde of other phenomenal vocalists who walked, talked, and did their thing during the decade. That being said, here are three iconic vocal performances from the 1980s that aren’t by Whitney Houston or Tina Turner.

Videos by American Songwriter

“There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart)” by Eurythmics

Other than the harmonic contributions by Stevie Wonder, the other incredibly iconic element of this single is the vocals by Annie Lennox. Released in 1985, the Eurythmics featured this track on their album, Be Yourself Tonight. However, they also released it as a single, and if you were around when it dropped, then you know it was a major hit.

Following its release, the Lennox and Eurythmics’ track peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. Regarding incredibly nuanced and gorgeous vocal performances from the 1980s, this one is fairly underrated, but we hope we just reminded you of Lennox’s talent with this selection.

“Gloria” by Laura Branigan

Many 1980s music fans just might consider Laura Branigan a Top 5 vocalist of the decade. Branigan’s catalog is rich and expansive, but the song that puts her in this particular conversation is her 1982 international smash hit single, “Gloria”.

Released in 1982, Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” climbed to the No. 2 position on the Billboard Hot 100. Furthermore, it became a No. 1 hit in both Australia and Canada. If you are a staunch 1980s music fan, then you surely know this song and agree with our take on it.

“Love Is A Battlefield” by Pat Benatar

Pat Benatar is undeniably one of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s. And one of the many songs that helped her establish that fact was “Love Is A Battlefield”. When talking about some of the greatest songs of the decade, we certainly have to mention this one. And we are certainly not the only ones who believe that, because this song was an enormous hit after its release.

Released in 1983, Benatar’s single reached the No. 5 spot on the Hot 100 and became her highest-charting single. Overseas, the single peaked at No. 1 in Australia and the Netherlands. When it comes to 1980s vocal powerhouses, Benatar swung with the best of them…

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images



