3 Icons Who Sang Backup in the 1980s Before Making It Big

You know the term “humble beginnings”? Well, there’s a reason it exists, because sometimes the most famous people you’ve ever heard of came from the most modest of starts. For every big headlining show your favorite singer has done, they’ve also likely done many more dive bar opening gigs.

That’s what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight the careers of three famous artists and look into how they got their starts. Indeed, these are three musical icons who sang backup in the 1980s before making it big.

Sheryl Crow

Before she was a marquee artist, Sheryl Crow was singing jingles for companies like McDonald’s. And before she got her big break in 1993 with her debut release, Crow was singing backup for Michael Jackson on tour in the late 80s. She also recorded backing tracks for artists like Stevie Wonder, Belinda Carlisle, Jimmy Buffett, Neal Schon, and Don Henley.

Gwen Stefani

Before she was the lead singer of the ska-punk band No Doubt, Gwen Stefani was singing backup for her brother Eric. He had started a new group in 1986 called No Doubt, and before Stefani became the frontwoman for the group, she was singing backup. No Doubt’s brand of ska-punk would take a few years to hit the mainstream thanks to the presence of grunge at the time. So, as she was finding her way, Stefani also sang guest vocals on a 1994 song by Sublime, “Saw Red”, from their LP, Robbin’ the Hood. Then, in 1995, No Doubt became huge with the release of their LP, Tragic Kingdom.

Mariah Carey

In the late 80s, young Mariah Carey was just looking for a break. She was tired of waiting tables and saw a different life for herself. Living in New York City in a one-bedroom apartment with four other young women, Carey started to sing backup for singer Brenda K. Starr. The two became friends, and when Carey went with Starr to an industry party, she was able to hand her demo tape out to music execs, including the CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola. Not only did Mottola sign Carey, but the two eventually married. And in 1990, Carey released her debut self-titled record. Now, she’s one of the best-selling artists ever.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio