3 Iconic Male Singers Who Scored a No. 1 Single in 1987

Remember those nature shows where a guy with a British accent speaks while the television screen shows two lions in their natural habitat? The guy with the British accent explains how the lions grew up, why they flourish in their environment, and all that. Well, the same sort of program could be created for the music scene in the late 1980s.

But the narrator wouldn’t be talking about lions and the Sahara Desert. No, instead he’d be talking about the changing sonic landscape. How audiences moved from hard rock into a taste for bubblegum pop. And in 1987, that transition was evident. Indeed, as the 80s unfolded, so did the world’s appetite for pop. These are three iconic male singers who scored a No. 1 single in 1987.

“Faith” by George Michael from ‘Faith’ (1987)

Perhaps no one outside of Michael Jackson was as made for pop music as George Michael. When God created him, he made quite the pop star. And one of Michael’s more successful songs was his sticky track, “Faith”. Not only did he know how to write hit pop songs, but Michael’s music videos were iconic. From the style to the guest stars to the directors to the music itself. The artist helped define pop in the 80s and 90s. What an icon!

“Got My Mind Set On You” by George Harrison from ‘Cloud Nine’ (1987)

There might not be a better song in 1987 to indicate the transition from rock to pop than George Harrison’s cover of “Got My Mind Set On You”. For the former Beatle who wrote thoughtful, spiritual offerings, the track, which garnered Harrison a No. 1 single on the Hot 100, is fun and goofy. It’s since become a popular song to play at frat parties. It’s one of those that big groups of people like to sing together. It sounds nothing like Harrison’s early work. It’s all fun and games!

“Shakedown” by Bob Seger from ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’ (1987)

Bob Seger is classic rock incarnate. The artist’s deep, growling voice is the sound of the highway, that lonesome road to the next gig where you plug in your amps and guitars and play until you can’t anymore. But in 1987, music producers had Seger singing to programmed drums and over synths like he was Prince, or something. All for the sake of the Beverly Hills Cop II soundtrack. This No. 1 single is a great tune, but it sounds a lot different than most Seger songs. It’s more pop because so was 1987!

Photo by Robert Altman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images