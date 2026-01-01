From an early age, Richard Smallwood had music in his heart. Born in Atlanta and raised in Washington, D.C., Smallwood’s stepfather was a pastor of Union Temple Baptist Church. At only five years old, the gospel singer started to play the piano. By the time he became a teenager, he already formed his first gospel group. And over the decades that followed, Smallwood expanded his passion for music into a career. The voice behind hits like “Total Praise”, the singer sadly passed away at the age of 77.

According to Smallwood’s family, he passed away due to complications related to kidney failure. He was being cared for at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Maryland. Thankful for the outpouring of support they received over the last few days, Smallwood’s family posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Sharing a video of Smallwood, the family wrote, “We are grateful for the overwhelming love and support during this difficult time. Your tributes are a testament to Richard’s reach and impact.”

Richard Smallwood’s Lasting Legacy In Gospel Music

Still navigating the loss of Smallwood, the family asked for the continued love, support, and prayers. “Please continue to keep his family, friends, the music community, and all those affected by this loss in your prayers.”

Throughout Smallwood’s time on stage, he joined forces with Dottie Jones, Darlene Simmons, and Jackie Ruffin to form the Richard Smallwood Singers. During the group’s history, they released several albums like Psalms and Portrait.

While holding numerous Dove Awards for his legacy in Christian music, Smallwood crossed a major milestone in the early 2000s when he was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Aside from the Dove Awards, the musician scored eight Grammy nominations.

Smallwood caught more than the attention of the Grammy Awards as Whitney Houston recorded his song “I Love the Lord” for her hit film The Preacher’s Wife. And Destiny’s Child performed a version of “Total Praise.”

Although his passing marks the end of a remarkable life, the sound Smallwood created and the spirit he shared will continue to shine bright.

