3 Incredible Classic Rock Drummers Who Were Gone Too Soon

Nobody holds a rock back together quite like drummers do. Through the years, we’ve really been treated to some next-level classic rock drummers. And many of them passed on far too soon. Let’s take a look at just a few of the late greats from the 20th century, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

John Bonham

I’m not sure if there’s someone out there more worthy of a spot on our list of classic rock drummers who were gone too soon. John Bonham was the drummer of Led Zeppelin and is still considered one of the greatest drummers of the 20th century. Bonham joined the English rock outfit in 1968 and remained with them until his untimely passing in 1980.

Bonham was truly irreplaceable, and the rest of Led Zeppelin decided to break up, rather than continue on without him. He was one of those drummers who could take on hard rock as well as funk and Latin-leaning drum grooves with ease.

Randy Castillo

He was best known as one of Ozzy Osbourne’s most memorable drummers, but Randy Castillo’s talents stretched far beyond one band. While Castillo did work with Ozzy Osbourne from the 1980s through the 1990s, he also worked with Mötley Crüe at the turn of the century, as well as Lita Ford, Bone Angels, Ronnie James Dio, Vince Neil, and others.

Like many greats before him, Castillo was inspired to enter the rock world after seeing The Beatles perform. Castillo passed away from cancer in 2002, and his signature style is still missed behind the kit today. A few records from his time with Ozzy, namely The Ultimate Sin and No More Tears, are essential listening.

Keith Moon

Well, I just couldn’t leave Keith Moon off our list of classic rock drummers. This famed drummer of The Who was a wild thing, known for his incredibly unpredictable and enthralling drumming style. You could look up any old clip of him playing live between 1964 and 1978 and discover an absolutely enthralling performance. With his wild on-stage antics came his wild off-stage behavior. Sadly, Moon’s more self-destructive behavior would later catch up with him. He passed in 1978 at the age of only 32. Today, his work on albums like My Generation and Quadrophenia is still deeply loved.

Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images