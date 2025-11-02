3 Female Pop Stars Who Hit No. 1 in 1998 With Songs You Love

As the 1990s headed towards the 2000s, fans of pop music were treated to some of the best music the style has ever seen. It seemed as if with each day that passed, the powers that were at the time understood how to make pop songs better and better. It was true for solo artists, boy bands, girl groups, then-up-and-coming starlets—everyone. Pop music was in good hands.

That’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to look at the year 1998 and examine three female pop stars from the era who hit No. 1 on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 with songs we know and love today. Indeed, these are three female pop stars who hit No. 1 in 1998 with tracks we bet you still sing along to today.

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill from ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ (1998)

Few artists in history—let alone the 1990s—had more talent than Lauryn Hill. She could rap with the best, offering her sharp tongue and quick wit in any lyrical scenario. And she could sing with the angels, humming and cooing like a divine entity. She had no rival in the 90s because she was an icon all unto herself. And the former Fugees member proved that yet again when she released her debut solo studio album in 1998, which included the fabulous No. 1 pop R&B song, “Doo Wop (That Thing)”. It’s a track that is still on the radio today, featured on your favorite throwback station.

“The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica from ‘Never Say Never’ and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ (1998)

We go from the radiant, talented solo artist Lauryn Hill to an iconic duet for the ages by Brandy and Monica. Indeed, their melodic spat over a common love interest was all the rage in the late 90s. Who would win the prize? Who would be sent to the curb packing? It was like a soap opera tied up into a four-minute overture. But the drama piqued our interest as the song peaked at No. 1.

“Together Again” by Janet Jackson from ‘The Velvet Rope’ (1997)

Both one of the biggest names in pop music history and one of the biggest names of the 90s, Janet Jackson helped to define the decade’s pop sensibilities. The younger sister of the King of Pop (Michael Jackson), Janet did more than anyone could have guessed after watching her family’s blueprint in modern music. Who would have guessed young Janet would garner 10 No. 1 songs? Well, she did, and one of those was the dance-worthy track “Together Again” from the late 90s.

