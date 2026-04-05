3 Incredible Songs That Made Me Finally Understand Country Music

Some people need a little enticing to like country music, me included. In the past, I’ve been someone who said they listened to everything but country. Now, as a convert, it’s nice to look back at the songs that changed my mind. Below, find three country songs that helped me to see the merit of the genre, and have done the same for countless other listeners. These songs have certainly pulled in many recovering country haters.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Famous Country Songs That Everyone Knows, but No One Listens to Closely Enough]

“Gentle On My Mind” — Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell is definitely an entry point for non-country listeners. His music has always had crossover appeal and continues to toe the genre line today. This song has had an effect on me, pulling me into the country fold without me even realizing it.

This song has elements of easy listening, folk, and rock. Moreover, it’s just a tender story that anyone can relate to. Most of us have at least one person who is easy on our minds when we think of them, be it a romantic attachment, a friend, or another relation. This song is an ode to that kind of peace. You don’t need to be a country fan to enjoy that idea.

Songfacts: Gentle On My Mind | Glen Campbell The country music group The Band Perry covered the song in 2014 for the soundtrack of the documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me. Their rendition won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

“Smell Like Smoke” — Lainey Wilson

Who doesn’t love Lainey Wilson? Even if you’re not a country fan, you have to appreciate her stage presence and powerhouse vocals. Both of these things are evident in her Yellowstone hit, “Smell Like Smoke.”

Yellowstone has long been an entry point for non-country fans into the genre. The soundtrack is so stellar, how could you not begin to see the light? This Wilson anthem is one of the best songs ever featured on the show, and it also helped me fall headfirst into country music.

“Somebody Like You” — Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s “Somebody Like You” is a major crossover hit. It has endless pop appeal, which has enticed countless fans of that genre into country listenership, including me. This is the kind of song that you don’t need any allegiances to enjoy. When the weather warms and fun times come a-calling, there is no better song to soundtrack the moment than this one.

Urban is not just popular in the country community; this song proves it. He has a universality about him that makes everyone flock to his sound.

(Photo by Jasper Dailey/ Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)