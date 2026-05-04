Born on This Day in 1949, the Younger Sister of a Country Icon Who Became a Hitmaker and Broadway Star

On this day (May 4) in 1949. Stella Parton was born in Sevierville, Tennessee. She is the younger sister of country icon Dolly Parton and the older sister of the late Randy Parton. Over the years, she has found success as a songwriter, recording artist, and actress. Parton has sent several singles to the Hot Country Songs chart, starred in Broadway musicals, and appeared in multiple movies and TV shows.

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Parton’s recording career began in the late 1960s. She partnered with her mother and sisters to record In the Garden, a gospel album, in 1968. Four years later, she released Stella (And the Gospel Carrolls). In 1975, she formed her own label, Soul Country and Blues, and released her debut album, I Want to Hold You in My Dreams. It peaked at No. 24 on the Top Country Albums chart. The LP’s title track broke into the top 10, peaking at No. 9. While they were Parton’s most successful releases, they were far from her last.

Parton has since released 21 more studio albums and has sent 13 more singles to the country charts. “Standard Lie Number One,” “The Danger of a Stranger,” and “Four Little Letters” were top 20 hits in the late 1970s.

Stella Parton’s Other Ventures

Much like her older sister, Dolly, Stella Parton hasn’t limited herself to the music world. According to her website, she has written three cookbooks as well as a memoir titled Tell It Sister, Tell It. She has also held starring roles in four Broadway touring musicals. Parton was in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Pump Boys & Dinettes, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

She also worked with her sister on the made-for-TV movie Coat of Many Colors. She served as a consultant on the film and played Corla Bass. Parton reprised the role for Christmas of Many Colors, which was nominated for an Emmy Award. In 2018, she crossed over to reality TV, becoming a favorite on the BBC’s Celebrity Masterchef.

Stella Parton is also an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Additionally, she has been a national spokesperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Christian Appalachian Project.

Featured Image by Jo Hale/Redferns