I’ve Spent Years Listening to Paul McCartney—These Songs From Other Artists Come Shockingly Close To Being as Good

No one can really compare to Paul McCartney. Musicians have been trying to catch up to his impeccable run since the 60s. His lyricism is elite, and his melody-making is unmatched. It’s not easy to write a song and have people go, “Huh, this sounds like McCartney.” He’s far too singular for that.

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However, the three songs below all get pretty darn close. They aren’t exact replicas, but they get close enough to be considered part of McCartney’s sonic legacy.

“Grapejuice” — Harry Styles

Harry Styles has long professed his love for Paul McCartney. In the past, he’s talked about being inspired by RAM, and you can hear those kinds of tones in “Grapejuice.” This track, taken from Harry’s House, is all the jaunty, playful lyricism and melodies of McCartney’s work. With a few slight changes, this song could be a McCartney hit.

“Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon / I was on my way to buy some flowers for you / Thought that we could hide away in a corner of the heath / There’s never been someone who’s so perfect for me,” are the lyrics to “Grapejuice,” but you’d be forgiven if you thought they were taken from one of McCartney’s “granny” songs.

“The Magician” — Andy Shauf

Andy Shauf’s music is more or less the sonic heir to McCartney’s throne. Take “The Magician” for example. Everything about this mid-tempo song screams McCartney. It’s got touches of Beatles psychedelia and others of McCartney’s solo ballads. One listen to the track above, and you’ll clearly see why Shauf made this list.

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“Do you find it gets a little easier / Each time you make it disappear? / Oh fools, the magician bends the rules / As the crowd watches his every move,” Shauf sings in this genre-bending track. It’s the perfect mix between heady lyricism and listener-friendly melody that McCartney perfected.

“Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk” — Rufus Wainwright

Though Rufus Wainwright’s vocals are set far apart from McCartney’s, many of his songs sound like they were taken from a page in the Beatles’ book. “Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk” is one such song.

“Cigarettes and chocolate milk / These are just a couple of my cravings / Everything it seems I like’s a little bit stronger / A little bit thicker, a little bit harmful for me,” is the kind of thing McCartney was singing about back in his psychedelic era.

(Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)