3 Jam Band Songs To Listen to With Your Sacred Morning Coffee

Do you ever feel like your brain needs to unspool? Like it’s wrapped up so tightly that it needs to unravel? Well, if so, we have just the playlist for you. Next time you sit down at your breakfast nook with your favorite cup of coffee, put these three songs on and let their magic take hold and unfurl.

Jam bands are the perfect thing to engage with when you need your mind to unwind. That’s why we wanted to create a list of jam band songs for you to enjoy in that little space of time you give yourself every morning. Indeed, these are three jam band songs to listen to with your sacred morning Joe.

“The General” by Dispatch from ‘Bang Bang’ (1998)

Sometimes when you’re sitting with your cup of coffee, you want to be told a story. Well, sit back and check out this track from Dispatch. “The General” by Dispatch is an incredible story with terrific musicianship to back it up. Let the details and the characters and the moral sink into your psyche as you sip your hot, brewed beverage. The year 1998 might not feel so far back in time.

“Farmhouse” by Phish from ‘Farmhouse’ (2000)

This track, perhaps more than any other, shows why Phish remains such an indelible band. Sublime musicianship meets mainstream appeal in this singular offering. But more than any category or box, “Farmhouse” by Phish is just lovely. It makes you think you’re lying down in a barn as the silver moon rises in the sky to sit with the constellations.

“Spoon” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Before These Crowded Streets’ (1998)

This song is about the spoon stirring a cup of coffee. Indeed, how perfect! And as a bonus, 90s music fans not only get Dave Matthews and his merry band, but they also get Alanis Morissette singing backup. Honestly, “Spoon” by Dave Matthews Band could have you feeling like you’re floating in the universe, surrounded by nothing but beautiful melody. Sound appealing? Pour that cup of coffee and find out! I can’t think of a better song for an early morning with a cup of joe.

