3 Legendary Artists That No One Can Truly Hate

Everyone’s musical tastes are different. One person’s favorite artist can be another’s bottom-of-the-barrel. While there is much adoration in the music industry, there is also a lot of hate, and listeners have no trouble spewing it. However, there are a select few artists who seem to avoid much of the negativity. The three legendary artists below don’t seem to have anyone who truly hates them. And, given their talent and unparalleled performance, how could you?

Weird Al Yankovic

Though you may not be into a parody song, odds are you don’t hate Weird Al Yankovic. You’d struggle to have hard feelings about a man so committed to making the world laugh. It may not be your particular brand of funny, but how could you fault it? It’s all in the pursuit of a smile, and that’s as valiant a cause as any.

Yankovic is undoubtedly the most famous parodist of all time. He earned hits right alongside the artists he was poking fun at. If anything, we have to give him props for defying the odds.

Prince

Prince was so unapologetic that it wouldn’t matter to him if you hated him or not—and that makes having any negative opinion of Prince a moot point. Moreover, there aren’t many people who claim to dislike the soulful icon. He was an oddball guy whose eccentricities equalled only his talent.

Prince was a maven of stage presence, vocals, and guitar playing—a triple threat if there ever was one. You’d have to hate talent itself if you hate this artist, and we don’t think anyone would claim to hold that opinion.

Christine McVie

What’s to hate about Christine McVie? The late, great Fleetwood Mac member had hitmaking in her DNA. Her songwriting skills, paired with her deep timbre, made her the sonic equivalent of comfort food. Nothing satiates the musical palate in quite the same way.

After she passed away in 2022, it became clear just how much love for McVie there is out there. The world mourned her absence, revisiting the music that made her name. Notably absent from that conversation was any negativity. While that could be chalked up to respect, we’d feel comfortable saying there was likely no hate to suppress in the first place.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)