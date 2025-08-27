3 TV Show Theme Songs That Defined the 1990s

The 1990s produced a diverse group of TV shows. The ’80s saw TV take an uptick, and the ’90s followed through on that newfound popularity. Many shows produced in the ’90s are still widely watched today, testifying to their enduring appeal. While the plots themselves were relatable, the stellar theme songs attached to them increased their memorability. Find three TV show theme songs from the 1990s below that defined the decade.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 TV Show Theme Songs That Defined the 1970s]

“I’ll Be There for You” – Friends

We had to start here. No theme song in the 1990s was (or is) as pervasive as “I’ll Be There for You” from Friends. This classic from The Rembrandts sums up the titular idea of the show: when you move away from home in your adulthood, your friends become your family, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to count on them for anything.

The central friendship in this show echoes the title of this song. The six main characters are there for each other through thick and thin. Whether it’s a light-hearted bump in the road or a life-altering problem, Friends lives up to its title sequence.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” – The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song helped launch Will Smith’s career in the 1990s. While the accompanying show made him a household name, his role in the theme song paved the way for a diverse career in the entertainment industry.

Smith sets the scene for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with the main title. You could effectively jump into any episode and be caught up to speed, thanks to his sonic exposition. This song not only fits the show perfectly, but also epitomizes the state of rap music at the time of its release.

“Materia Primoris” – The X-Files

Unlike the other songs on this list, the X-Files theme has no lyrics, but it remains just as memorable. This cult classic is one of the best TV shows to emerge from the ’90s. It covered the niche topic of unexplained phenomena, which one would think would be reserved for a small group of viewers. Nevertheless, it found favor on a mass market, earning the eyes of all kinds of audiences. To give the viewer something to cling to, the makers included this haunting theme.

“Materia Primoris” is the official name of this ’90s theme song. Although it’s only a few simple notes, they evoke a lot of emotion and atmosphere. It perfectly encapsulates the chilling nature of this procedural.

(Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)