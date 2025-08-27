Hallmark’s ‘A Grand Ole Opry Christmas’ Becomes the Ultimate Country Holiday Gathering

While there are a few months to go before the Christmas season starts, it seemed that Hallmark had already prepared to release a slew of holiday specials. Becoming a part of the Christmas tradition, Hallmark loved showing their holiday spirit by releasing film after film surrounding lost love and the power of the season. And looking to add a little country music to the holiday, the network recently released its lineup for A Grand Ole Opry Christmas.

Featuring actors Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas will surround the character Gentry Woods as she navigates the passing of her country music father. Invited to take part in a celebration at the Opry, Woods learns about the power of Christmas as she and her best friend end up traveling back to 1995. Able to spend time with her father in the past, Woods not only gains closure but also inspiration for her new song.

Although hitting all the beats for that Hallmark Christmas movie, the film wanted to embrace the history of the Opry. Knowing the history of country music and the Opry, the network revealed several guest stars set to make cameos. And they included Rhett Akins, Megan Moroney, Jamey Johnson, Dailey & Vincent, Drew Baldridge, Maggie Baugh, Suzy Bogguss, Mickey Guyton, Pam Tillis, Bill Anderson, Riders in the Sky, and Tigirlily Gold.

Grand Ole Opry Member Considers The Hallmark Channel A Major Part Of Christmas

Sounding more like a lineup for a country music festival than a film, the singers will also be welcomed by Brad Paisley. Excited to take part in the film, the singer told Variety, “The Hallmark Channel to me is a major part of finding the joy and the spirit of the holidays. We turn it on and leave it on in our house like Christmas tree lights or decorations; it’s a major part of the atmosphere for us. I loved the challenge of creating that same magic with this music.”

While the Countdown to Christmas quickly became a tradition in the Paisley household, don’t miss A Grand Ole Opry Christmas premiering in December. For fans of both country music and cozy holiday films, this unique Opry celebration is sure to deliver the best of both worlds.

