3 Legendary Bridges in Classic Rock Sure To Rock Your Socks Off

Classic rock songs often follow a formula of verses and a chorus, sometimes with a bridge mixed in. The following classic rock songs, specifically, feature some pretty incredible bridges that outshine other parts of the songs in question. And once you hear them, they’ll be stuck in your head forever. Let’s take a look!

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“Badge” by Cream (1969)

“Yes, I told you that the light goes up and down / Don’t you notice how the wheel goes ’round? / And you’d better pick yourself up from the ground / Before they bring the curtain down / Yes, before they bring the curtain down, woo-ooh.”

There was no avoiding this one, considering the bridge of this song by Cream has lore behind it. Originally, “Badge” was not titled. Documents and sheet music used to produce the album Goodbye’s liner notes featured just one legible word: “bridge.” George Harrison’s handwriting was so bad that Eric Clapton misread it as “badge,” and that would become the song’s title later on. And the bridge itself on “Badge” is quite beautiful.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who (1971)

“Don’t cry, don’t raise your eye / It’s only teenage wasteland.”

It’s not exactly surprising that The Who have made it to our list of legendary classic rock bridges. Many of their songs, particularly in the 1970s, boast noteworthy or distinct bridge sections. “Baba O’Riley” is just one example and one of my personal favorites. Pete Townshend’s vocals cut in front of Roger Daltrey’s verse beautifully, leading it in as naturally as possible.

“Something” by The Beatles (1969)

“You’re asking me, will my love grow? / I don’t know, I don’t know / You stick around, now, it may show / I don’t know, I don’t know.”

If there’s one thing The Beatles (or, at least, their principal songwriters John Lennon and Paul McCartney) could do, it was write a catchy hook and a memorable chorus. However, on this occasion, George Harrison was the songwriter. And while “Something” does boast a lovely series of verses and a chorus, that bridge is where the magic is. This example of classic rock bridges in thunderous and driven beautifully by Ringo Starr’s drum flourish.

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