3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1967 That Prove the 60s Were the Best Decade for Music

The Summer of Love in 1967 is a period in popular music that will probably never be forgotten, and the following three classic rock albums from that year prove it. So many people still love these albums, even if they weren’t around when these records debuted. Let’s revisit some of the greatest works of the psychedelic rock era’s peak, shall we?

‘The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn’ by Pink Floyd

Whimsical from the title alone, this Syd Barrett-led project from Pink Floyd was a masterpiece in 1967, and it’s still a masterpiece today. It’s your classic type of instrumental psychedelic rock one would expect from its era, but there’s a gloomy, dark-comedy sort of vibe to it that makes it stand out from the rest. While Barrett tends to (deservedly) get all the love for The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, Richard Wright’s keyboard work is nothing to sneeze at. This album was ahead of its time.

‘Surrealistic Pillow’ by Jefferson Airplane

When one thinks of psychedelic rock music from 1967, one tends to think of Jefferson Airplane. And this outfit dropped one of the most influential works in the world of psychedelic rock, Surrealistic Pillow, in 1967.

This is the record that keeps on giving. It’s a massively quintessential album for fans of acid rock, but there are some noteworthy blues and folk elements on this record that really give it some flavor. Everybody knows songs like “White Rabbit” and “Somebody To Love” (and even “Today”), but this album features some very good deep cuts that deserve some love as well.

‘Big Brother & The Holding Company’ by Big Brother And The Holding Company

Few voices are as closely associated with music from the 1960s as the powerful one that belonged to the late great Janis Joplin. Her band, Big Brother And The Holding Company, casually dropped one of the most influential classic rock albums of 1967. And it was their debut, too. Legendary right off the bat!

This album is such a special piece of work, and not only for Joplin’s pipes. This psychedelic rock record is the sum of its parts. Songs like “Down On Me” may have stood the test of time better than other songs on this record, but the whole album is really worth a thorough listen from start to finish.

