3 Legendary Rock Songs That Sound Like the Band Knew They Were Making History

Some songs are so era-defining that the artist who made them couldn’t sound unassuming if they tried. It’s hard to sound half-baked on a mega hit. Bold creativity requires bold artists. It’s hard to imagine the songwriters behind the three rock songs below didn’t know they were making history in the studio. These songs sound unabashedly grand, and aptly so.

“A Day in the Life” (The Beatles)

“A Day in the Life” was undoubtedly a gamble. Even if someone were to try to recreate the pieced-together style of this song nowadays (with this song as precedent), it would still be a tricky maneuver. Now imagine trying to convince an audience of this song’s merits with nothing to point to as inspiration.

Nevertheless, “A Day in the Life” became one of the Beatles’ most celebrated songs. It’s a technical and emotional marvel with just the right energy behind it. The band had to know what they were making on the day. It’s impossible to think they thought this was another run-of-the-mill rock number.

“Stairway to Heaven” (Led Zeppelin)

“Stairway to Heaven” is one of the most iconic rock songs of all time. This ballad blew everything that came before it out of the water. It was the right mix of larger-than-life lyricism and melodic perfection. Because of this, it’s impossible to think Led Zeppelin didn’t know what they were doing.

Though part of what generates iconography is time, the band had to hear this song mixed and mastered for the first time and immediately hear its hit potential. Though it’s not flashy, the song’s slow build gives it scale. That scale couldn’t be confined to a momentary hit status. It was always going to be a timeless track, even if Led Zeppelin didn’t know it in the moment.

“Gimme Shelter” (The Rolling Stones)

The Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter” is one of those songs that carries an immense weight. Beyond being a social commentary, the melody of this song has built-in iconography. Even upon the first listen to the intro of this track, the listener knows they are in for something extraordinary.

The Stones surely knew they were making history when they put this song on tape. You couldn’t be half-hearted about this anthem if you tried. But if the Stones were unsure about the potential of “Gimme Shelter,” any worries were quickly put to bed once audiences got hold of it.

