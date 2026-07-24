3 Legendary Songwriters Who Write Songs Like Novelists

These three legendary songwriters make melodies sound like novels. With clever rhyme schemes and unparalleled command of language, their songs are as rich and robust as any book. Revisit these legendary songwriters and some of their best lyrics below.

[RELATED: 3 Underrated Folk Songs That Are Actually Masterclasses in Songwriting]

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Taylor Swift

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We’re starting with the obvious: Taylor Swift. The pop star has long been known for her prosaic, diaristic songwriting. In fact, she’s perhaps the best example of this type of songwriting in modern music.

Digging into her country roots, Swift’s sense of narrative is unparalleled. Her love stories are as visceral and all-encompassing as any novel. Her heartbreak is equally rich. The lines “Your Midas touch on the Chevy door / November flush and your flannel cure / ‘This dorm was once a madhouse’ / I made a joke, ‘Well, it’s made for me,’” are a prime example of the narration she can muster.

There’s a reason so many subsequent artists have cited Swift as an influence on how modern pop has evolved. When we think of novelistic songwriters, Swift is the first to come to mind.

John Prine

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This late, great Americana icon was a poet to be sure, but he added enough color and context to his songs to be considered a pseudo-novelist as well as a songwriter. His cast of characters was 3D, turning his beloved tracks into folk parables. He told vivid stories in lines and melodies, like a novelist would with pen and paper.

From “Angel From Montgomery” to “Donald & Lydia”, Prine knew how to paint a picture with his lyrics. “Small town, bright lights, Saturday night / Pinballs and pool halls flashing their lights / Making change behind the counter in a penny arcade / Sat the fat girl daughter of Virginia and Ray,” he sings in the latter song, setting up the story like a great opening for a book. Somehow, within the confines of songwriting, Prine made the medium much more than his peers (or really anyone ever) did.

Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell’s songwriting is as robust and vibrant as can be. Her unique brand of folk was novelistic in its scope. She could tell short stories with as much backstory and importance as a full-length book.

“The Last Time I Saw Richard” and “Hejira” are prime examples of her talent in this respect. These songs tell narratives, flexing Mitchell’s singular talent for doing so. Any artist writing in a narrative style today owes credit to Mitchell for paving the way. These songs are proof of why she became so influential on this side of songwriting.

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