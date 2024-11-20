3 Little-Known Facts About George Strait, the Undisputed King of Country

Getting his start in 1976, George Strait has become one of the best-selling artists of all time. (Not country artists, mind you—musical artists, period.) He has sold more than 120 million records and produced more RIAA-certified albums than any other artist. During tonight’s (Tuesday, Nov. 20) 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony, the “Amarillo by Morning” hitmaker will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. After nearly five decades, you may think you know everything there is to know about George Strait. Here are three little-known facts about the “King of Country.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Catch the celebration tonight at 8/7c as @CountryMusic honors George with the 2024 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, airing on @ABCNetwork. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/K079sl1yVj — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 20, 2024

George Strait Didn’t Grow Up Listening to Country Music

Despite building his kingdom upon pure country music, George Strait has no stories of growing up with the likes of Waylon and Hag. In fact, his first foray into music was a garage rock band called the Stoics, which he joined during his days at Pearsall High School.

“”The Beatles were big,” Strait said. “I listened to them a lot and that whole bunch of groups that were popular then.”

Can you imagine if the “King of Country” had conquered rock n’ roll instead? Thankfully, he eventually discovered the music of Hank Williams, George Jones, and Merle Haggard.

[RELATED: 3 Iconic CMA Awards Moments That Cemented George Strait as Country Music Royalty]

He Once Sold Out Cowboys Stadium in Less Than An Hour

Few teams exemplify the rich history of American football like the Dallas Cowboys. In 2009, George Strait was among the first artists to play at the new $1.15 billion Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And the “Check Yes Or No” singer needed less than one hour to sell out one of the world’s largest entertainment venues.

3. He’s Stuck With the Same Record Label for His Entire Career

In February 1981, George Strait signed a recording contract with MCA Records. However, there was a catch—the contract was for just one song. If that song did well, the label would consider doing an album.

More than 40 years later, Strait is still faithfully putting out albums for MCA Records. Talk about loyalty.

Featured image by Jack Plunkett/imageSPACE/Shutterstock