3 Little-Known One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Weren’t Grunge or Even Rock

The 1990s were definitely the era of grunge tunes and alternative rock music. But it was also a great era for electronic music, pop, and hip-hop, best exemplified by these three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that wouldn’t be considered rock music. And unless you’re fans of these musicians, you may have never heard them before.

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“Mentirosa” by Mellow Man Ace (1990)

Genre: Latin hip-hop

Remember this Latin hip-hop jam from the very start of the 1990s? Mellow Man Ace had quite the hit on his hands with this single off of Escape From Havana. “Mentirosa” hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1990, and it would be Ace’s only song to make it to that coveted chart. Though, it’s worth noting the songs “Rhyme Fighter” from 1989 and “What’s It Take To Pull A Hottie (Like You)?” from 1992 charted on the rap charts and R&B charts, respectively.

“You Think You Know Her” by Cause&Effect (1990)

Genre: Synth-pop

Cause&Effect likely doesn’t stick out in a ton of people’s minds, even those who were around in the 1990s. This synth-pop band was super underrated and only boasted one major hit in their career together. That song was “You Think You Know Her”, which peaked at No. 38 on the Hot 100 and No. 8 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart. They would not reach the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again. Cause&Effect stayed together for years, ultimately disbanding in 2020.

“Firestarter” by The Prodigy (1996)

Genre: Big beat

Nobody across the pond would think of calling The Prodigy “one-hit wonders.” They might be one of the most instantly recognizable 1990s electronic groups ever, and certainly not one-hit wonders. However, in the US, they would technically be considered one-hit wonders. “Firestarter” remains The Prodigy’s only song to make it to the Top 40 of the Hot 100 chart in the US, where it peaked at No. 30. The group would make it to the Top 20 on many occasions in the UK through the 1990s, even hitting No. 1 with “Firestarter” and the follow-up, “Breathe”. Americans were just slow to get on the bandwagon, it seems.

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