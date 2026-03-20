3 Rock Songs Where the Outro Is the Whole Point

For many songwriters, the outro of a song is the last consideration. By the time it comes around, many listeners have checked out. But some of the best songs come about when an artist decides to make the outro the most important part of the song. The three rock songs below all have stellar outros that make them what they are. Revisit these iconic rock outros.

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“Layla” — Derek And The Dominos

The outro to Derek And The Dominos’ “Layla” is a vastly different vibe than the rest of the song. Eric Clapton delivered one of the most anthemic rock songs ever with this track, but proved his risk-taking by making the outro to this song a soft piano ballad.

[RELATED: On Stage 36 Years Ago, Eric Clapton Appears on ‘SNL’ to Perform a Song About His and George Harrison’s Ex-Wife]

The most buzz-worthy part of this song is the fact that it’s about Patti Boyd, who was married to George Harrison at the time, but the composition of this song is equally interesting. Clapton marries his hard-edge guitar solo with piano notes. This part of the song soothes the listener after a couple of choruses of raw emotion. The entire song is iconic, but the outro takes it from a strong anthem to a legendary, innovative track.

“Purple Rain” — Prince

The outro to Prince’s “Purple Rain” is where the magic of this rock song lies. Prince hypnotizes the listener with his guitar work and high notes, delivering an apt ending to this slow-building track. This outro is the reason to listen to this rock classic, keeping the audience coming back for decades.

Prince’s guitar work often gets overshadowed by his stage presence as an artist, but “Purple Rain” reminds his fans just how impressive an instrumentalist he was.

“Hey Jude” — The Beatles

The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” is one of the best “na-na-na” outros of all time. It’s impossible not to sing along to this rock classic when it comes on. This outro is just that good. It’s endlessly infectious and second to none in rock history.

It’s really the outro that makes this song what it is. Without the breakdown, this song would have been a stunning but slightly forgettable ballad. This outro is the star of the show; no one can deny it. It’s the first thing listeners recall when they think of this song and the thing that keeps them coming back.

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