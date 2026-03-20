Country Star Allegedly Lost $10 Million in Bad Business Deal: “I Got Screwed Out of That”

Chasing a dream of country music stardom, Kane Brown crossed his first major milestone when he signed a record deal with producer Polow da Don in 2015. Since that moment, he has released four studio albums, with his last, The High Road, in 2025. Throughout that time, he also won several awards at the CMT Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music. But according to Brown, the record deal he first signed was nothing more than a scam that stole $10 million from him.

Videos by American Songwriter

As Brown climbed the ranks in country music, he quickly learned that his original deal with Don was fraudulent. While taking necessary steps to get out of the deal, the singer was sued in 2019 by his former producer. Facing the judicial system for breach of contract, Brown’s legal team fired back with their own lawsuit. According to Brown, the deal “cost him millions and drastically limited his earning potential.”

When appearing on Bobbycast, Brown finally opened up about how much he lost from the deal. “$10 million. I asked my business manager. I got screwed out of that.” Knowing the success that has followed him, the singer promised, “I don’t have what a lot of people think that I have.”

[RELATED: Kane Brown Joins Broadway Boom With New Nashville Bar]

Kane Brown Not Letting $10 Million Steal His Joy

For most people, losing $20 is enough to ruin a day. So, it would make sense that $10 million would cause Brown to go ballistic. But surprisingly, he did the complete opposite. Not letting his former producer steal his positivity along with his millions, the singer said, “I’m blessed with what I have. I could still be [working] at FedEx. I can support my family.”

What would Brown do if he could get the millions back? “We would be living a little bit of a different life. I would be able to give a little more away.”

Wanting to use his stardom to do more than entertain, Brown made it clear that his focus has always been on giving back and supporting others. And while the loss may have changed his financial path, it hasn’t changed his perspective.

With both lawsuits ongoing, only time will tell which side the judicial system agrees with. But no matter what happens in court, Brown has already proven that his success isn’t defined by a single deal.

(Photo by David Becker – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)