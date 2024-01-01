3 Live Concerts Every Billy Strings Fan Should See

When it comes to bluegrass—or, really, music of any kind—Billy Strings is one of the premier guitarists in the world. The prolific 31-year-old Michigan-born player has taken the world by storm thanks to his lighting-quick playing and seemingly never-ending series of live shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

But just because someone plays a lot around the world doesn’t always mean we have the ability to go see them. And it’s for this reason we’ve compiled a list of three live concerts from Strings that every fan of the artist should see—and can do so from the comfort of their sofa. So, let’s dive into the music.

Lollapalooza (2022)

From the footage of this 2022 show, which you can see below, thousands of people were on hand to see Strings and his bandmates picking and plucking their guitars, fiddles, upright bass, mandolin and other acoustic instruments. A world-class guitar player, Strings also demonstrates his big voice, rich with character. As one commenter on the concert noted, “There has not been an artist like this since Stevie Ray Vaughan.” Check out the wild, expert show here below.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre (2019)

Performing at one of the most picturesque venues in the world, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Strings was just starting to blow up in a mainstream way in 2019. Indeed, he had just put out one studio LP to date—though his second was just a few days away from dropping. During this bluegrass set, the long-haired Strings performed songs like “Dust in a Baggie,” “While I’m Waiting Here,” and “Taking Water.” Check out the romp here below.

London (2023)

This nearly 40 minute show from the Roundhouse venue in November 2023 shows Strings taking his quintessential American music overseas to London. Playing seven songs, Strings & Co. perform extended versions of songs like “Thirst Mutilator,” “Running,” and “Cabin Song.” High-energy and joyful, this set will put a smile on your face, a bounce in your step and get your day on the right foot. Check it out here below.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images