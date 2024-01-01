Lainey Wilson Rings in the New Year with Three Back-to-Back Performances at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’

Lainey Wilson kicked off the second half of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in style. She delivered back-to-back performances of two fan-favorite songs: “Grease” and “Heart Like a Truck” to ring in the New Year. After a short break, she performed “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” Then, after other performances, she came back for two more songs. She played “Watermelon Moonshine” followed by “Smell Like Smoke.” As if that wasn’t enough, she came back one more time for another two-piece. Wilson performed “Things a Man Oughta Know” before inviting Grace Bowers and Jackson Dean out to do a cover of “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love”

Wilson took the stage in a Pendleton-inspired floor-length coat with a heavy fur shawl that she shed to reveal a shimmering bell-bottom body suit. She completed the look with a razor-sharp cowboy hat and turquoise jewelry. More importantly, she delivered what fans have been waiting all night to see. The CMA Entertainer of the Year had the entire crowd singing along the whole time she was on the stage. Those who wonder how she won the prestigious award need only to watch this performance.

We LOVE to see our @CountryMusic Entertainer of The Year @LaineyWilson lighting up the #NashvilleNYE stage! 👏 🎶 pic.twitter.com/rImHfjFx7c — Nashville Tennessee (@visitmusiccity) January 1, 2024

Lainey Wilson Says Goodbye to a Massive Year

2023 has been Wilson’s year. The Louisiana native’s career skyrocketed over the last 12 months. The top of the roller coaster ride came in November at the CMA Awards. She went into the night with nine nominations, more than any other nominee. It’s important to note that it was only Wilson’s second time at the CMA Awards as a nominee.

Wilson took home five trophies at the CMA Awards. “wait in the truck” with HARDY took home Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. She also took home Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year.

.@laineywilson cooking with "Grease" at Nashville's Bicentennial Park on New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/WUFHqW0bja — Marcus K. Dowling (@marcuskdowling) January 1, 2024

She had a No. 1 hit with “Watermelon Moonshine” earlier in the year. Then, two collaborations featuring Wilson went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell and “Save Me” with Jelly Roll topped the charts.

Wilson is capping off the year with multiple massive performances at Nashville’s Big Bash. Next year, she’ll kick off her Country’s Cool Again Tour. Even more excitingly, she has been teasing new music. So, fans have that to look forward to in the coming year.

